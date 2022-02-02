How to watch Indiana's Nick Goepper go for gold in Freestyle Skiing

BEIJING, China — Nick Goepper was born in Fort Wayne, but calls Lawrenceburg home. The almost 28-year-old is competing in Men's Freeski Big Air and Men's Freeski Slopestyle at the Winter Olympics.
After winning bronze and silver at the previous two Olympic Games, Goepper is hoping to leave Beijing with gold.
"You ask me what do I have left to prove, well, the writing's on the wall," Goepper said of the missing gold medal to complete a full set.
While he grew up at Perfect North Slopes in southern Indiana, Goepper now trains in Park City, Utah on a homemade ski ramp and a trampoline. He tries to keep the training light and fun. He doesn't want to get caught up in all the pressure that comes with being an Olympian.
"Only sometimes does it feel like training. Mostly, it's a ton of fun," Goepper told 13Sports Director Dave Calabro in October 2021. "I have a new coach this year and I am skiing with some great people, great friends, people in my group."
Goepper is in two events:
- Freestyle Skiing - Men's Freeski Big Air
Qualifications start Monday, Feb. 7 at 12:30 a.m. ET - streaming here
Finals are Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. ET - streaming
- Freestyle Skiing - Men's Freeski Slopestyle
Qualifications start Sunday, Feb. 13 at 11:30 p.m. ET - streaming
Finals are Monday, Feb. 14 at 8:30 p.m.ET - NBC and streaming
Medal count
Olympics:
- Silver 2018 Slopestyle
- Bronze 2014 Slopestyle
X Games
- Four-time gold medalist
- Two-time silver medalist
World Championships
- Two-time Slopestyle bronze medalist
World Cup
- One-time silver medalist
- One-time bronze medalist
Getting to know Nick
The U.S. Ski Team shared the following things about Goepper that most people might not know:
- Nick's favorite ski memory was when he learned his first double at his home resort in Indiana.
- 2014 was a standout year for Goepper, who landed multiple World Cup podiums, a win at the Dew Tour, a second-straight X Games gold medal, and his first bronze medal in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games.
- Nick is involved in nonprofits and does work with some different mental health organizations, namely Building Hope organization in Summit County, Colorado, and 1n5 organization in Cincinnati, Ohio.
- When he isn't skiing, Nick likes to surf, skate, snowmobile, read, and visit museums.
- Nick is a big Bengals fan and will be competing just about 30 minutes after the Super Bowl is expected to wrap up.