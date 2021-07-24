Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, July 25

Lilly King, Blake Pieroni and Zach Apple are among a number of athletes with Indiana ties who are set to compete on Sunday in Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Sunday, July 25 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Chloé Dygert - Road Cycling

Chloé Dygert was a favorite to take gold in the women's road cycling race, but she wound up finishing 31st overall.

The race was streamed on NBCOlympics.com

The road race was the first of three events for her at the Games. She has the time trial July 28 and team pursuit Aug. 2-3.

Coryn Rivera - Road Cycling

Coryn Rivera also competed in the road race, finishing 7th.

Lilly King - 100m breaststroke

Lilly King will be defending her Rio Games gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke on Sunday morning.

King finished the preliminaries in 3rd place and swims Sunday night in the semifinal rounds starting at 9:50 p.m. ET.

During the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, Lilly King clocked the fastest time in the world in the past four years in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:04.72.

Zach Apple - 4x100m freestyle relay

Zach Apple, who transferred to Indiana University from Auburn, swam the anchor leg of the 4x100 freestyle relay Sunday morning as the U.S. finished first to earn the top seed for the final, which will be live on NBC at 11:05 p.m. ET

Blake Pieroni - 4x100m freestyle relay

Blake Pieroni swam second on the morning relay. Pieroni made his second Olympic team after bringing medals home from Rio in 2016 while he was swimming for Indiana University.

Lee Kiefer - Foil fencing

Three-time Olympian Lee Kiefer won gold for the U.S. Fencing team in the Women's Foil Sunday morning.

Lee and her husband, four-time Olympian Gerek Meinhardt, both went to Notre Dame and they're both competing in Tokyo.

Kiefer was the youngest member of the 2009 U.S. Senior World Foil Team. She started fencing at age 5 and in 2011 she was the only athlete in the world to have earned individual podium finishes at the senior, junior and cadet world championships. Six years later, Kiefer became the first American woman to earn a number one foil ranking.

Mariel Zagunis - Sabre fencing

Mariel Zagunis, 35, of Beaverton, Oregon, is the most decorated U.S. fencer. She'll be competing in sabre fencing at 8 p.m.

Fencing will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

The Notre Dame graduate went to her first Olympics in 2004, when she was upgraded from a replacement athlete and went on to become the first U.S. fencer in 100 years to claim a gold medal. She defended that gold medal in 2008 and also won bronze medals in 2008 and 2016.

Francesa Russo

The University of Notre Dame's Francesca Russo will be the sabre fencing replacement athlete. This is her first Olympic appearance.

Fencing will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

Nick Itkin - Foil fencing

Nick Itkin is one of Team USA's top men's foil fencers. He'll be competing in men's foil fencing at 8 p.m. The competition for this event starts at 8 p.m.

Itkin is a junior at Notre Dame. He's won two individual NCAA titles and two team titles for the Irish. He took the fencing world by storm beating some of the world's top fencers.

This will be Itkin's first Olympic Games. He'll be competing both individually and in a team event.

Fencing will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

Gerek Meinhardt - Foil fencing

The University of Notre Dame's Gerek Meinhardt will compete for Team USA in foil fencing on Sunday. The competition starts at 8 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

Meinhardt is a four-time Olympian and an extremely decorated fencer. He started fencing at age 9. He was introduced to the sport after taking a piano lesson from fencing coach Greg Massialas' wife. In 2007, he became the first U.S. men's fencer ever to qualify for the cadet, junior and senior world teams all in the same year.