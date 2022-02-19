Elana Meyers Taylor relied on this superstition before winning a historic Olympic medal

Before her historic run, she kept a little lucky charm with her.

BEIJING, China — Elana Meyers Taylor, the star American bobsledder from metro Atlanta, achieved history on Saturday by winning the fifth medal of her legendary Olympic career.

Meyers Taylor, a Douglasville native, captured bronze in the two-woman bobsled event after earlier in the 2022 Winter Olympics winning silver in the debut of the monobob event.

With five career Olympic medals, Meyers Taylor became the most decorated Black athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics, as well as the most decorated woman bobsledder in Olympic history.

Before the historic run, she kept a little lucky charm with her.

As the USA Bobsled team Twitter account pointed out, Meyers Taylor did her pre-run interview in a hoodie that still had the price tag on it.

That's because she forgot to remove it from the hoodie before her earlier, silver-medal run. If it isn't broke, don't fix it, right?

.@eamslider24 forgot to remove the price tag from her hoodie and it stayed there throughout monobob (where she won silver 🥈). She's superstitious thanks to her softball career at GW... so the price tag is here to stay!



Look for it during her next @NBCOlympics interview tonight! pic.twitter.com/vRLSlPlvWx — USA Bobsled Skeleton (@USABS) February 19, 2022

According to the USA Bobsled account, Meyers Taylor draws her superstitious streak from her time as a softball player at George Washington University. College softball and baseball are fairly notorious for the rituals and superstitions players engage in.

In this case with Meyers Taylor, it's hard to argue with the result. Lucky price tag in place before a silver medal, lucky price tag in place before a bronze medal.