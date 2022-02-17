Indiana's Nick Goepper enjoying 3rd Olympic medal before deciding future plans

Goepper won silver in the freeski slopestyle competition in Beijing, the third time he's won a medal in that event.

INDIANAPOLIS — With a third Olympic medal added to his collection, Nick Goepper's future is still wide open.

Goepper won the silver medal in the freeski slopestyle competition this week in Beijing, his third straight Olympic Games with a medal in the event.

"It feels amazing. Feels amazing to be at the top again, take another medal home for USA and bring it back home to the Midwest," Goepper said.

He showed off his newest silver medal in a video call with 13Sports Director Dave Calabro Thursday. He won his first medal, a bronze, at the 2014 games in Sochi, then followed up with silver four years later in Pyeongchang.

"This is actually probably my favorite one from the three different games. There's some really cool, like, inscriptions on there. I've just had a good time here in China, so... big fan," Goepper said.

The 27-year-old from Lawrenceburg said his phone and social media accounts blew up after he finished second to American Alexander Hall in Beijing.

"The best celebration was just laying in my bed after it was all done, going through my text messages, my Instagram messages and stuff and seeing all the love. A lot of people I haven't heard from in a while that I had no idea were still tuned in to what I was doing, so that was the best," Goepper said.

He said before the Games that his goal was to complete his collection of medals with gold in China. While that didn't quite happen, he said his future is wide open, but a decision isn't a priority.

"Honestly, it feels like I've got a lot of cash and I'm in a toy store with a million different toys to chose from. I'm healthy, I'm sound in the mind, I mean, I'm still skiing my best, so... I just don't know what to pick," he said. "I'm not zeroed in on skiing or doing anything else, I'm just sort of just living in the moment right now and we'll see."

Whether he decides to retire or make a run at that gold medal in 2026 in Italy, one plan when Goepper returns to the U.S. is already solid.