All the medals the US has won so far at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

As of Tuesday, the US is leading in the medal count with 25 total, 9 of which are gold

TOKYO, Japan — In just a few days of the Olympics, the United States has racked up 25 total medals, the most of any other nation so far. Nine of those medals are gold.

Among the gold medals are some historic firsts for the Americans.

On Tuesday, July 27, American surfer Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions in the sport’s Olympic debut. Moore, a 28-year-old from Hawaii, delivered a standout performance and took gold in the women’s competition, while Ferreira won in the men’s.

Anastasija Zolotic won the U.S. its first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina, 25-17, to claim the featherweight division title.

China and the U.S. are tied with nine gold medals, while Japan leads with 10.

🥇 MEDAL COUNT 🥇: As of Tuesday morning, Team USA leads in medals at the #TokyoOlympics. Japan has one more gold medal than the U.S.https://t.co/DBoYlWCCOM pic.twitter.com/LPS3Cqjyto — NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) July 27, 2021

Here’s a full list of the medals the U.S. has won so far:

GOLD: 9

SILVER: 8

BRONZE: 8

This story will be updated as the Olympics continue.