All the medals the US has won so far at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

As of Tuesday, the US is leading in the medal count with 25 total, 9 of which are gold

TOKYO, Japan — In just a few days of the Olympics, the United States has racked up 25 total medals, the most of any other nation so far. Nine of those medals are gold.

The U.S. Swimming team has contributed the bulk of those medals, making up 12 of the 25. The first gold medal for the U.S. was won by Chase Kalisz, who shined in the men's 400-meter individual medley. Fellow American Jay Litherland took silver in the race. Lydia Jacoby won gold in the women's 100-meter backstroke, and Caeleb Dressel led the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team to gold.

Among the gold medals are some historic firsts for the Americans. 

On Tuesday, July 27, American surfer Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions in the sport’s Olympic debut. Moore, a 28-year-old from Hawaii, delivered a standout performance and took gold in the women’s competition, while Ferreira won in the men’s.

Anastasija Zolotic won the U.S. its first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina, 25-17, to claim the featherweight division title.

China and the U.S. are tied with nine gold medals, while Japan leads with 10. 

Here’s a full list of the medals the U.S. has won so far:

GOLD: 9

SILVER: 8

BRONZE: 8

This story will be updated as the Olympics continue.

