LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amanda Duffy started playing soccer in North Carolina when she was five years old – and due to there not being any girls teams in her area, she played with the boys for seven years.

That lack of opportunity has stuck with her, as now she is the president of the National Women’s Soccer League.



“I knew that I wanted to be part of soccer in a meaningful way,” she said.

Duffy played soccer for Eastern Carolina University, and then played professionally in the United States before going overseas and playing in Sweden. She returned to the U.S. in 2006 and got involved with the United Soccer League.

That led her on the path to Louisville, and being a part of the creation of Louisville City FC.

"From the minute it was announced and leading up to the inaugural season opener, from every day past that, support around this club has been unmatched and something that continues to grow," she said with a smile.

That growth is now visual with a sprouting of the brand new soccer stadium in Butchertown – a catalyst to landing a new team.

"Make no mistake about it: without Lynn Family Stadium we're not having this conversation. We're not entering the NWSL," said Brad Estes, Louisville City FC president.

It’s been years in the making, but it all leads to the expansion of the NWSL right here in Louisville, and the expansion of women’s athletics.



"I'm so happy for the young girls in our community,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. “They in particular are going to have a league of professional women out here that they can look up to and say, 'Hey, if they do that, I can do that."



And for Amanda, who started out as one of those girls, she has in many ways done it.

"When you started Lou City did you think that all of this is possible?" I asked her.



"After the first game, I knew it was achievable,” she said simply. “It makes my heart warm to see it and to be here and to know that it's come to reality."

The pro team is set to begin play in the Derby City in 2021.

