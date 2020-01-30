CHESTNUT HILL, Mass — Jordan Nwora scored a career-high 37 points, just two shy of Richard Hamilton's record for an opponent at the Conte Forum, and the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year added nine rebounds to lead sixth-ranked Louisville to an 86-69 victory over Boston College.

Derryck Thornton scored 17 points and Jay Heath had 16 for BC, which has lost five of six.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.







