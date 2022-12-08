Louisville sports center chosen as site for ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships next year

This is the first time the Cardinals will host the ACC indoor track and field championships.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of athletes, coaches, support staff and fans are set to come to Louisville in early 2023 when the Cardinals host the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center is a 24-acre, multi-sport complex located in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. It has 90,000 square-feet of floor space, both an indoor and outdoor track, and 4,000 seats.

"We are thrilled that yet another prestigious championship event has chosen the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center as its host!" said Louisville Urban League President & CEO Sadiqa Reynolds.

The event’s economic impact for Louisville is estimated to be around $2.2 million, according to a Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center press release.

“As world-class athletes and spectators from schools across the ACC travel to Louisville's west end to compete, we are excited about the athletic excellence that will be on display and the economic impact this will bring to our community," Reynolds said.

This is the first time the Cardinals will host the ACC indoor track and field championships.

Louisville Sports Commission President and CEO Karl Schmit said, "Hosting the ACC Championships is further affirmation that the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center is a world class facility, a remarkable space for world class athletes and high achievers to gather and compete at the highest level."

The ACC championships are one of many events that the sports learning center is slated to host in 2023. You can check out upcoming events here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.