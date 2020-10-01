CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 7 Louisville is the last team unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference league race this season.

The Cardinals beat Miami 87-41 on Thursday night to move to 4-0 in ACC games and 15-1 overall.

Louisville is now alone in first after No. 9 North Carolina State was beaten earlier Thursday by North Carolina. Dana Evans scored 16 for the Cardinals.

Miami played without top scorer and rebounder Beatrice Mompremier. The Hurricanes missed their first 16 shots and took their worst loss in 13 years.

