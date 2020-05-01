LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dana Evans hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining and Bionca Dunham hit two free throws with 16 seconds left to help No. 7 Louisville beat Duke 60-55.

The Cardinals trailed much of the game before finally going ahead 49-47 on Evans’ 3 with 7:15 remaining.

The Blue Devils twice rallied from four-point deficits to tie it at 55 on Kyra Lambert’s jumper with 1:06 left before Evans answered with another 3 to finish with 10 points despite 2-of-11 shooting.

Jazmine Jones scored a career-high 26 points to break 1,000 for her career.

Haley Gorecki had 20 points for the Blue Devils.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.







