Washington releases former Bronco Latimer, who is facing felony charge

The veteran WR signed a contract with Washington during the offseason. He was arrested in May and charged with a felony count of illegal discharge of a firearm.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer (14) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. The Broncos defeated the Colts 25-13. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington released Cody Latimer on Sunday amid his legal issues before he practiced a single snap with the team.

The veteran wide receiver signed a contract with Washington during the offseason. He was arrested in May and charged with a felony count of illegal discharge of a firearm.

At the time the Douglas County sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Latimer after responding to a report of shots fired inside an apartment in Englewood.

He also faces charges of second-degree assault, menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He was also released after posting bond.

The 27-year-old was put on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List last month.

Latimer has six years of pro experience: four with the Broncos and two with the New York Giants. He has 70 catches and six touchdowns in 66 NFL games.

