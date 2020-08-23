Washington releases former Bronco Latimer, who is facing felony charge

The veteran WR signed a contract with Washington during the offseason. He was arrested in May and charged with a felony count of illegal discharge of a firearm.

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington released Cody Latimer on Sunday amid his legal issues before he practiced a single snap with the team.

At the time the Douglas County sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Latimer after responding to a report of shots fired inside an apartment in Englewood.

He also faces charges of second-degree assault, menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He was also released after posting bond.

The 27-year-old was put on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List last month.