T.Y. Hilton returning to the Colts on one-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS — The big question throughout free agency is whether the T.Y. Hilton would sign a deal and stay in Indy or would he continue his career elsewhere.
The Colts' third-round pick in 2012 has decided to stay home.
He posted the announcement to Twitter Wednesday afternoon. According to Ian Rapaport, it's a one-year deal worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed.
During the off-season, Hilton became a free agent for the first time in his career.
The Colts made it clear they wanted Hilton back and Hilton has said on several occasions he wanted to be a "Colt for Life."
After testing the waters, the two parties were able to come to terms on a new deal.
With a new quarterback in Carson Wentz and still a young wide receiver room, Hilton provides veteran leadership and stability. This is the 31-year-old's third contract with the Colts. He's entering his 10th season.