The Super Bowl halftime show performer showed some love to the Tampa Bay area heroes on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla — Everybody's looking forward to The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime performance on Feb. 7, and the Canadian artist picked up a few more local loyal viewers after a bit of charity at a Tampa hospital.

Health care workers at AdventHealth Carrollwood were treated to some free lunch, courtesy of the singer-songwriter.

In all, 150 meals from Mama's Southern Soul Food were delivered to workers, hospital leaders say. Some of those workers will even be able to see The Weeknd perform live at the Super Bowl.

According to AdventHealth, the kind act was in honor of Black History Month.

Super Bowl LV kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. The big game will be broadcast nationally on CBS and locally on 10 Tampa Bay.