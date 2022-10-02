x
Super Bowl

Former college players from Kentucky schools who could get Super Bowl LVI ring

Here are some players who played for colleges in Kentucky who could leave SoFi Stadium a Super Bowl champion.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday, February 13, the NFL will conclude its 102nd season when Super Bowl LVI gets underway at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. 

The matchup features the Los Angeles Rams from the NFC vs. the Cincinnati Bengals from the AFC.

LA RAMS

  • Tyler Higbee, TE (#89) has been with Rams since 2016. Higbee is currently listed on the team's reserve/injured list. He played college football at Western Kentucky.
  • Tutu Atwell, WR (#15). Atwell has been with LA Rams since 2021. Currently, he's on reserve/injured list. He played college football at the University of Louisville.
  • Javian Hawkins, RB (#23). Hawkins played college football at the University of Louisville. He is currently on the Rams practice squad.

BENGALS

  • Noah Spence, DL, (#52). Spence played college football at Eastern Kentucky. He joined the Bengals in 2021. Previously he has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders (formerly Redskins) and the New Orlean Saints.

