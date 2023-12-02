Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Rihanna isn't the only star performing at the championship matchup.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Country music star Chris Stapleton will hit the stage Sunday at the Super Bowl to sing the national anthem, "The Star Spangled Banner." The performance, which takes place before the championship matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, will air on Fox.

Announcing the Super Bowl performance slate last month, the NFL called Stapleton "one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians." Awards shows seem to agree: He is an eight-time Grammy winner with two dozen Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards to his name.

The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer grew up in Kentucky but got his start as a singer in Nashville. While Stapleton has been a solo artist since 2013, bluegrass and Southern rock fans may also remember his days as part of "The SteelDrivers" and "The Jompson Brothers."

The NFL said during the anthem, the U.S. Navy will conduct a flyover above the stadium to commemorate 50 years of female aviators in the service.

Who is singing 'America the Beautiful'?

Stapleton won't be the only musical heavyweight at the Super Bowl stage. R&B star Babyface will perform "America the Beautiful" and actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Pop icon Rihanna is set for a much-anticipated halftime show.

Who is signing the national anthem?

Oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur is performing the national anthem in American Sign Language. In 2022, he became the second-ever deaf actor to win an Academy Award for his role in the film "CODA."

According to a release from the National Association of the Deaf, which is teaming up with the NFL for the ASL performances, Kotsur is known for using sign language "to convey a magnificent range of emotion and communication, representing stories from Deaf Communities at the highest level."