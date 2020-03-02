Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought serious girl power to the Super Bowl halftime show. The ladies came with the heat performing some of their biggest hit songs.

Shakira kicked off the festivities in a red sequined outfit surrounded by matching dancers. The 43-year-old singer started the night with a medley of her best songs, including "She Wolf," "Whenever, Wherever" and "Hips Don't Lie." She was joined by Bad Bunny for a cover of Cardi B's "I Like It"

Lopez followed Shakira's stunning performance with a rendition of her classic "Jenny From The Block" before launching into a mix that included "Ain't It Funny," "Waiting for Tonight" and "On the Floor." J Balvin joined the 50-year-old for a rendition of "Mi Gente." The singer had two stunning outfits, one black leather and one silver beaded. Lopez also showed off her "Hustlers" pole dance moves.

Lopez's daughter Emme made a surprise appearance, belting a rendition of "Let's Get Loud" with her mother. For the duet, Lopez changed into a large feather jacket featuring a Puerto Rican flag on one side and a United States flag on the other. Shakira played drums during the mother/daughter duet before joining the duo for a mashup of "Let's Get Loud" and "Waka Waka."

Lopez's fiance, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, posted a cute video to Twitter congratulating his fiance. "AMAZING!!" he wrote. "She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!I’m so proud of you, Jen!"

Lopez and Shakira have spent months preparing for the performance, which is one of the biggest pop culture events of the year. The pair were announced as Super Bowl performers in September 2019.

Previous halftime show performers have included Beyoncé, Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake and Madonna.