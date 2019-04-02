ATLANTA — The Super Bowl 53 match-up between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams was expected to be a shootout, but it wound up being the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history.

And while defense dominated the game there were also lots of new records either set or tied as Tom Brady led the Patriots to his record-setting sixth championship.

Here's a full list from the NFL, compiled by Elias Sports Bureau:

New Super Bowl Records

Most Games – 9, Tom Brady

Most Games, Winning Team – 6, Tom Brady

Oldest Starting QB, Winning Team – 41, Tom Brady

Most Games, Head Coach – 9, Bill Belichick

Most Games, Winning Team, Head Coach – 6, Bill Belichick

Oldest Head Coach, Winning Team – 66, Bill Belichick

Most Passes, Career – 392, Tom Brady

Most Completions, Career – 256, Tom Brady

Most Passing Yards, Career – 2838, Tom Brady

Longest Punt – 65 yards, Johnny Hekker

Most Games, Team – 11, New England

Fewest Points, Game, Both Teams – 16, New England (13) vs. L.A.Rams (3)

Fewest Points, Game, Winning Team – 13, New England

Fewest Points Through 3 Quarters, Both Teams – 6, New England (3) vs. L.A.Rams (3)

Fewest Touchdowns, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England (1) vs. L.A.Rams (0)

Fewest PATs, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England (1) vs. L.A.Rams (0)

Fewest Kickoff Returns, Game, Both Teams – 2, New England (1) vs. L.A.Rams (1)

Most Consecutive Drives Ending With A Punt, Game, Team – 8, L.A.Rams

Records tied during Super Bowl LIII

Most Field Goals, Career – 7, Stephen Gostkowski

Most Receptions, First Half – 7, Julian Edelman

Most Punt Returns, Career – 8, Julian Edelman

Most Games Won, Team – 6, New England

Fewest Points, Game, Team – 3, L.A.Rams

Fewest Touchdowns, Game, Team – 0, L.A.Rams

Most First Downs By Penalty, Game, Team – 4, New England

Fewest Touchdowns, Passing, Game, Both Teams – 0, New England vs. L.A.Rams

Fewest Fumbles Lost, Game, Both Teams – 0, New England vs. L.A.Rams