CLEVELAND — Just before 8:00 p.m. on the last Sunday of the 2019 NFL regular season, the Cleveland Browns did what was inevitable. They fired head coach Freddie Kitchens following an extremely disappointing 6-10 season.

The season came to a close with a 33-23 loss in Cincinnati to the Bengals four hours earlier. Once that game reached its conclusion, the handwriting was pretty much on the wall.

Here's a sample of the inital reaction from Browns personnel, media members, and fans after the news of Kitchens' firing became official.

