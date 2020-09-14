'Same old Browns': Fans react to team's ugly loss against the Baltimore Ravens

CLEVELAND — Safe to say, that was not what Browns fans wanted.
Cleveland lost its 2020 season opener 38-6 to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, extending their woefully long winless stream in such contests to 16 years. Nothing went right for the team all day, as quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled again while the defense was gashed and special teams made numerous errors.
These defeats have come to be expected for Browns supporters, although it was still their worst loss in an opener since getting stomped by the Pittsburgh Steelers 43-0 in 1999, their first game back in the NFL. What was also expected were the opinions from the fans, and boy, there have been many.
Some say they are losing faith, while others are pleading for patience while admitting the product on the field was ugly. Overall, the opinion is mostly the same: This looks all too familiar.