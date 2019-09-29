With 2:36 remaining the third quarter of the Week 4 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, Baker Mayfield found running back Dontrell Hilliard on a screen pass that went for a 19 yard gain.

The play, however, would soon be negated by a slew of off-setting penalties for unnecessary roughness -- the most egregious of which was committed by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

As he jostled with Odell Beckham Jr. on the play, both Humphrey and the Browns star wide receiver soon fell to the ground. Once there, Humphrey appeared to put his hands around the neck of Beckham -- an act for which the Alabama product was lucky to not be ejected for.

Four plays later, however, it was the Browns who got the last laugh of the drive with running back Nick Chubb punching in a 2-yard touchdown to give Cleveland a 24-10 lead. With the Browns entering the contest with a 1-2 record and the Ravens sitting atop the AFC North at 2-1, the winner of Sunday's matchup between the two teams will find itself in first place of the division.

For all the latest from the Browns' Week 4 matchup vs. the Ravens, follow our live blog.