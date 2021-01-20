x
Report: Colts quarterback Philip Rivers retiring

Rivers told the San Diego Union-Tribune, "It's just time."
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is retiring from the NFL, according to a report by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Rivers, who took the Colts to the playoffs in his only season with the team, told the newspaper, "It's just time."

Rivers played 17 season in the NFL — 16 of them with the San Diego Chargers before joining the Colts for his final season.

Rivers is finishing his NFL career ranked fifth for both all-time passing yards (63,440) and all-time passing touchdowns (421).

The Colts have not yet confirmed Rivers' retirement news.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.