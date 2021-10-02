NFL writer Terez Paylor of Yahoo dies unexpectedly at age 37

Paylor, who was known for his booming laugh and infectious smile, was one of 48 voting members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Terez Paylor, the popular NFL writer and Pro Football Hall of Fame voter whose career took him from the Kansas City Star to Yahoo Sports, died unexpectedly at his home early Tuesday.

He was 37.

Yahoo Sports announced his death in a statement. No cause was given.

He also was a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and National Association of Black Journalists.