x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Nfl

NFL writer Terez Paylor of Yahoo dies unexpectedly at age 37

Paylor, who was known for his booming laugh and infectious smile, was one of 48 voting members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Credit: Twitter/@TerezPaylor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Terez Paylor, the popular NFL writer and Pro Football Hall of Fame voter whose career took him from the Kansas City Star to Yahoo Sports, died unexpectedly at his home early Tuesday. 

He was 37. 

Yahoo Sports announced his death in a statement. No cause was given. 

Paylor, who was known for his booming laugh and infectious smile, was one of 48 voting members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He also was a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and National Association of Black Journalists.

RELATED: ESPN baseball reporter Pedro Gomez dies at 58, network says

RELATED: Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach with 200 wins, dies at 77