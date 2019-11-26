Hall of Famers Joe Greene, Deacon Jones and Dick Butkus are among the finalists on defense for the NFL’s All-Time Team.



The league on Monday revealed 24 linebackers, 18 defensive ends and 16 defensive tackles for the squad. A 26-member voting panel is making the choices, with 12 LBs, seven DEs and seven DTs eventually making the team.



Houston’s J.J. Watt, Carolina’s Luke Kuechly, and Denver’s Von Miller are the current players among the finalists.



Bruce Smith, the career sacks leader, Ray Lewis, No. 2 in solo tackles, and Julius Pepper, second in tackles for loss, are on the list.



The finalists, by position in alphabetical order:



DEFENSIVE END



Doug Atkins



Willie Davis



Carl Eller



Len Ford



Bill Hewitt



Deacon Jones



Howie Long



Gino Marchetti



Von Miller



Julius Peppers



Andy Robustelli



Lee Roy Selmon



Bruce Smith



Michael Strahan



DeMarcus Ware



J.J. Watt



Reggie White



Jack Youngblood



DEFENSIVE TACKLES



Buck Buchanan



Curley Culp



Art Donovan



Joe Greene



Cortez Kennedy



Bob Lilly



Gene Lipscomb



Leo Nomellini



Merlin Olsen



Alan Page



John Randle



Warren Sapp



Tom Sestak



Ernie Stautner



Randy White



Bill Willis



LINEBACKERS



Chuck Bednarik



Bobby Bell



Derrick Brooks



Dick Butkus



Harry Carson



Bill George



Kevin Greene



Jack Ham



Ted Hendricks



Clark Hinkle



Sam Huff



Luke Kuechly



Jack Lambert



Willie Lanier



Ray Lewis



Ray Nitschke



Dave Robinson



Joe Schmidt



Junior Seau



Mike Singletary



Lawrence Taylor



Derrick Thomas



Brian Urlacher



Dave Wilcox