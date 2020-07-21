x
Jets sign former UofL player Mekhi Becton to $18.45 million deal

The deal is based on the league’s rookie slotting system and is fully guaranteed and includes a $10.98 million signing bonus.

NEW YORK — The New York Jets have signed rookie offensive tackle Mekhi Becton to a four-year, $18.45 million contract. Becton was the No. 11 overall pick in the NFL draft in April. 

The deal is based on the league’s rookie slotting system and is fully guaranteed and includes a $10.98 million signing bonus. 

The Jets also announced earlier Monday they signed defensive end Jabari Zuniga, a third-rounder, and quarterback James Morgan, a fourth-rounder, to their rookie deals.  

