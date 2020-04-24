The New York Jets got their big man up front to help protect Sam Darnold and clear the way for Le’Veon Bell.

Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was taken by New York with the No. 11 overall pick in the NFL draft, filling what was one of the Jets’ biggest needs.

General manager Joe Douglas repeatedly said during the last few months that strengthening the offensive line was a priority for a team that had lots of troubles up front last season.

Watch his family's reaction after he was chosen:

The addition of the 6-foot-7, 365-pound Becton helps solidify things.

U of L Football tweeted this after Becton was selected.

