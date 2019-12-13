BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson's fantastic sophomore season continued as he passed Michael Vick for the most single-season rushing yards by a quarterback in the Ravens' win Dec. 12.

Jackson finished the game with 1,108 rushing yards, breaking the 1,039 yard record Vick set in 2006. Vick congratulated Jackson on his Instagram, saying Jackson was the "guy for the job."

"Congratulation @New_Era8! You got the juice now 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," Vick posted.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady poked fun at the record, tweeting, "Me vs Lamar, 40 Yard Dash on natural grass but he has to wear rollerblades. Who’s buying the PPV?"

Jackson threw for five touchdowns in the 42-21 win over the New York Jets.The win clinched the AFC North for the Ravens, who move to 12-2 on the season.

Running back Mark Ingram spent the postgame interview talking about Jackson's accomplishments, calling him "special."

"I've been telling y'all...that he's the MVP front runner," Ingram said, "but now I'm gonna tell y'all he is the MVP."

Most sportsbooks have Jackson as the clear favorite to win MVP, with Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas no longer offering odds.This is just the first season Jackson has started in every games for the Ravens.

