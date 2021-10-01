x
Jackson leads Ravens past Titans 20-13

Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens past the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in an AFC wild card game Sunday.
Credit: AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 48-yard run against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. At right is Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26). (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lamar Jackson has secured his elusive first playoff victory.

Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens past the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in an AFC wild card game Sunday.

Jackson ran for 16 times for 136 yards and scored on a 48-yard scamper that was part of a 20-3 run by Baltimore after falling behind 10-0 early on. Jackson also completed 17 of 24 passes for 179 yards.

The Ravens limited the league’s leading rusher Derrick Henry to just 40 yards on 18 carries. Henry posted the fifth-highest rushing total in the regular season with 2,027 yards and had 17 TD runs.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters intercepted Ryan Tannehill's pass to Kalif Raymond with 1:50 remaining, and the Ravens chewed up the rest of the clock.

After Peters' interception several Ravens stomped on the Titans' midfield logo, drawing a 15-yard taunting penalty. The Titans had stomped on Baltimore's logo back in Week 11.

This is a developing story with more information to come following post-game coverage.

Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker missed a 52-yard goal wide right in the fourth quarter against Tennessee, only the second playoff miss of his career.

He’s now 12 of 14 in his postseason career.

