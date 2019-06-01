BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson will be the youngest quarterback to ever start in the NFL playoffs, facing off against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at 1 p.m.

After taking over for an injured Joe Flacco in November, Jackson has led the Ravens to a winning 6-1 record, including a win over the Chargers just two weeks ago. Still, several media members and opposing coaches question his longevity.

When the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Jackson-led Ravens, now-fired coach Marvin Lewis said, "Quarterbacks don't run forever in the NFL." That sentiment, backed by numerous examples, has been repeated a countless number of times this season. Still, Jackson has not stopped running and defenses have struggled to fully contain him (the Ravens defense also helps Jackson's growing pains).

The Chargers held Jackson to 39 rushing yards in their first meeting, however Jackson threw for over 200 yards (a career high) in the win. Despite losing, the Los Angeles defense believes they are ready for Jackson.

"They're going to run it right at us," Chargers safety Derwin James told ESPN. "We know that, and we have to be ready to play, ready to get off blocks."

Jackson will have the chance to prove the Chargers defense, and other doubters, wrong today as the Ravens host the 12-win Chargers in Baltimore at 1:05 p.m.