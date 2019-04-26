NASHVILLE, Tenn — Josh Allen was selected seventh overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft, but a different Allen may have gotten all of the attention.

When Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Kentucky outside linebacker's name, he was waiting in the green room with coach Mark Stoops, his wife and son, Wesley.

Allen accepted the pick with his one-year-old son in his arms, dressed in a Jaguars hat so big it fell off his head. April 25 marks Bring Your Child to Work Day, and several fans were quick to comment that Allen won the day.

Former NFL wide receiver Eddie Royal tweeted that Allen and his son were the highlight of the draft.

The jacket Allen wore to the draft was specifically designed to have Wesley's birthday, January 3, 2018, written on the lining.

The New Jersey native has often said his son is the reason he returned to Kentucky for his senior year and became the football star he is today, saying he was not ready for the NFL until his biggest motivator was born.

"God put him on Earth for some type of reason," Allen said, "and I feel like he put him for a reason to put me in a better place and to get my head strong to become a better person for myself."

WHAS11 is at the NFL Draft and will have more on Allen's selection, his bond with his son and his recent wedding tonight.

RELATED: Kentucky's Josh Allen drafted seventh overall in 2019 NFL Draft

RELATED: UK's Josh Allen found his 'why' in his son