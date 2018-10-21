MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Kerryon Johnson rushed for 158 yards and the Detroit Lions looked unstoppable Sunday by repeatedly mounting long scoring drives to beat the Miami Dolphins 32-21.

Matt Stafford was 18 for 22 for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Detroit had 457 total yards and 248 on the ground, with scoring drives covering 64, 85, 75, 65, 75, 63 and 44 yards.

The Lions (3-3) punted once and had no turnovers to win on the road for the first time. They've climbed back to .500 after being outscored 78-44 in their first two games.

Injury-ravaged Miami (4-3) lost at home for the first time this season - and lost another key player. Dynamic receiver Albert Wilson was sidelined in the first half with a leg injury.

Receiver Kenny Stills also limped to the locker room with a minute left.

Johnson carried 19 times and needed barely a quarter to reach 100 yards. The rookie ran for 24 on Detroit's first play and found a gaping hole on a draw for a 71-yard gain, the Lions' longest running play since 2011, to set up a field goal.

Detroit averaged 7.1 yards per rush. Michael Roberts, who had missed the past three games with a knee injury, caught touchdown passes of 15 and 4 yards.

Brock Osweiler threw for 239 yards for the Dolphins, and after falling behind 20-7, they tried to rally with Kenyan Drake's 54-yard touchdown run and Danny Amendola's 24-yard scoring reception.

But Prater's 50-yard field goal - his fourth - with 1:55 left sealed the victory.

INJURED BYSTANDER

A security guard was taken to the hospital after Stills blindsided her on a scoring play. Stills' momentum carried him into the guard after he caught a 5-yard pass in the corner of the end zone, and the woman tumbled to the ground and appeared to hurt her right arm. A dazed Stills checked on her and gave her the ball as a souvenir.

INJURY REPORT

Miami: Wilson left the game in the second quarter after his foot appeared to buckle when he was tackled on a 25-yard reception. He limped to the locker room.

ANTHEM

Stills and Wilson kneeled during the anthem, as they have done before previous games, and Miami defensive end Robert Quinn again raised his right fist.

UP NEXT

Dolphins: Miami plays Thursday night at the Houston Texans, who lead the series 7-1.

Lions: Detroit plays at home Sunday against Seattle. It's their first meeting since the Seahawks beat the Lions in an NFC wild-card game two seasons ago.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.