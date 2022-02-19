x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nfl

Colts punter stuns father with 'dream' surprise

Sanchez said it was his "childhood dream" to buy his dad a truck.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez lived out a "childhood dream" when he surprised his dad with a new truck.

Sanchez posted photos and videos of the surprise to Instagram on Thursday. He was standing with his father, Jaime, when a new white Ford truck pulled up with a large red bow on the hood.

"He's been driving his old 1997 Ranger for years supporting our family," Sanchez wrote. "Recently, my dad beat cancer and this was a small way to show my appreciation for fighting day in and day out for us." 

He added the hashtags "#godswork," "#notforclout" and "#JustLove" to the post. 

The 27-year-old punter signed with the Colts before the 2017 season out of the University of Hawaii. 

In five seasons with the Colts, Sanchez has averaged 45.1 yards per punt, including a career-long 79-yarder last season. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Deaf rappers performing ASL at Super Bowl halftime show