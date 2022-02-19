Colts punter stuns father with 'dream' surprise

Sanchez said it was his "childhood dream" to buy his dad a truck.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez lived out a "childhood dream" when he surprised his dad with a new truck.

Sanchez posted photos and videos of the surprise to Instagram on Thursday. He was standing with his father, Jaime, when a new white Ford truck pulled up with a large red bow on the hood.

"He's been driving his old 1997 Ranger for years supporting our family," Sanchez wrote. "Recently, my dad beat cancer and this was a small way to show my appreciation for fighting day in and day out for us."

He added the hashtags "#godswork," "#notforclout" and "#JustLove" to the post.

The 27-year-old punter signed with the Colts before the 2017 season out of the University of Hawaii.