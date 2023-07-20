Colts unveil 'Indiana Nights' alternate uniform for 2023 season

The new "Indiana Nights" uniforms will debut during the team's Oct. 22 game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have unveiled a new alternate uniform for the 2023 season.

The Colts' "Indiana Nights" uniform was inspired by the colors of the Indiana night sky. For the first time in Colts franchise history, the team will wear black-colored helmets instead of their traditional white or throwback blue.

A "first-of-its-kind blue heathered" game jersey will be worn in addition to the new colored helmets.

These uniforms will make their gameday debut Oct. 22 when the Colts host the Cleveland Browns. Future games that feature the "Indiana Nights" uniforms will be announced at a later date.

Fans wishing to purchase merchandise with the "Indiana Nights" theme can do so online or at the Colts Pro Shop in Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts are also holding a contest centered around the new theme, where winners will receive two sideline tickets to the matchup against the Browns and personalized helmets and jerseys with the alternate theme. Click here for more information on the giveaway.