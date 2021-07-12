Former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody

Foster died Monday, two days after he was arrested on charges of simple assault and robbery.

REFORM, Alabama — Former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died while in custody in Alabama after being arrested Saturday just after midnight.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Foster died Monday.

Coroner Chad Harless said his office is in possession of Foster’s body and an autopsy is pending. Harless said he could not comment further on precisely when and where Foster died.

Jail records show Pickens was arrested Sunday in the small town of Reform, Ala. at about 12:30 p.m. on charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest by “attempt to elude.” Those charges were replaced at 3:16 p.m. by three counts of simple assault and one count of 3rd-degree robbery, the jail records show.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the Pickens County Detention Center, referred all questions to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, an arm of the Alabama Highway Patrol.

Foster, 31, was an undrafted free agent who was signed by the Saints in 2013 and played for two seasons.

In recent years, he was the owner of a granite countertop business with retail stores on Magazine Street in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

Many became aware of Foster’s death after a state lawmaker from Illinois, where he was born, posted a tribute on Twitter.

“No words right now. Rest Powerfully, Little Brother,” said Rep. Kam Buckner of the Illinois State House’s 26th District. “You left your mark everywhere you went. Glenn Foster, we love you bruh.”

Former teammate Terron Armstead reacted also reacted to the news on social media:

"I really can’t find the words to properly express. Rest In Peace Glenn Foster, you’ll be missed bro!" Armstead wrote.