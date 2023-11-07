Dallas' QB1 helped this fan out with a gender reveal during his youth football camp at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

FRISCO, Texas — An expecting mom and Cowboys fan just had a star-studded gender reveal.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott helped deliver the news at his annual ProCamp youth football camp over the weekend. Prescott took a card out of an envelope that read, "It's a boy!!"

Prescott gave the fan – who was wearing his jersey – a hug and congratulated her as the surrounding crowd cheered. The heartwarming moment was posted on Instagram by ProCamp:

"That is awesome," Prescott said to her, before giving her a high five.

Congratulations to this soon-to-be mom on the awesome news and what a super cool way to announce it for a Cowboys fan!