Colts-Titans game blog: Colts now 7-4 after falling to the Titans 45-26

NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and finished with 178 yards in leading the Tennessee Titans to a 45-26 victory at Indianapolis. The win breaks a tie atop the AFC South and gives the Titans a split in the two-game series. They have a tie-breaking advantage based on current division records. And with the Colts' defense missing three key starters it wasn't even close. Henry scored on runs of 12, 1 and 11 yards and served as a decoy on Ryan Tannehill's 1-yard TD run that gave Tennessee an insurmountable 35-14 halftime lead.
A disappointing home game for the Colts who are now 7-4 after falling to the Titans 45-26.
3rd QUARTER
3:45 p.m. - T.Y. Hilton with the 50-yard reception. Still, no touchdown though. It does set up ANOTHER Jacoby Brissett rushing TD. That’s two now on the day for the backup quarterback.
Titans still leading 38-20.
3:30 p.m. - Titans up 38-14 at the top of the third quarter. Colts defense has been better in the second half but it's still not looking good.
2nd QUARTER
2:47 p.m. - Not something you typically see at a football game - a wedding at halftime!
2:40 p.m. - It's not looking too good for the Colts at halftime. Titans lead 35-14.
2:05 p.m. - Two costly penalties on the Colts Rock Ya-Sin help the Titans drive for a go-ahead score 21-14. The first was a pass interference call on a third down pass, followed by a hands-to-the face call that nullified a Colts sack of Tannehill at the Indy 13. Derrick Henry scored his second touchdown of the game with 6:20 left in the half.
1:55 p.m. - Darius Leonard bats down a 3rd down pass, forcing a Titans punt. But the Colts cannot move from their own 12 yard line and punt it back to Tennessee.
1:38 p.m. - A pass interference call on Tennessee in the end zone sets up the Colts at the 1, and Jacoby Brissett runs it in from there to help the Colts tie the game at 14. Rivers passes to Burton, Himes and Pittman helped the Colts drive 66 yards in 6 plays.
1:30 p.m. - The Colts started at their own 25 trailing 14-7 as the first quarter comes to a close.
1st QUARTER
1:28 p.m. - A 69-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to A.J. Brown puts the Titans back on top 14-7 with :09 left in the quarter.
1:21 - The Colts answer with their own 75-yard touchdown drive to tie the game 7-7 on a pass over the middle from Rivers to Trey Burton from the 11 with 2:32 left to play in the 1st quarter. The drive took 12 plays.
1:17 p.m. - The Colts pick up a big first down at midfield to keep their first drive alive on backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett's 4th down scramble.
1:10 p.m. - Derrick Henry's 12-yard touchdown run around right end capped a 75-yard, 12 play drive to give the Titans a 7-0 lead with 9:12 left in the first quarter.
1:00 p.m. - Titans receive the opening kickoff and start at their own 25 after a touchback.
12:00 p.m. - Colts DT DeForest Buckner will be watching today's game on television as he sits out while on the Reserved/COVID-19 list.
11:30 a.m. - The Colts listed their inactive players for today's game. Quarterback Philip Rivers is active after he was listed as questionable after limited work in Friday's practice.
- DE Ben Banogu
- QB Jacob Eason
- C Ryan Kelly
- LB Bobby Okereke
- WR Dezmon Patmon
- CB Isaiah Rodgers
- TE Noah Togiai
10:30 a.m. - Injuries and COVID-19 protocols will leave the Colts missing key pieces of their offense and defense today.
The league's second-best defense will be playing without its top run stopper in defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
The team announced Saturday that running back Jonathan Taylor was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, and center Ryan Kelly was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game.
Starting quarterback Philip Rivers was limited in practice Friday by a toe injured against Green Bay last Sunday, and is listed as questionable for the Tennessee game.
The Colts elevated center Joey Hunt and defensive end Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements in corresponding moves.
The team also elevated defensive tackles Kameron Cline and Rob Windsor to the active roster from the practice squad and activated wide receiver Ashton Dulin from the Injured Reserve List.