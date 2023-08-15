Colts select rookie Anthony Richardson as starting QB

“Honestly, I was shocked," Anthony Richardson said Tuesday morning at Grand Park in Westfield.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen announced rookie Anthony Richardson will be the team's starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

Steichen made the announcement Tuesday morning during training camp at Grand Park in Westfield.

“Honestly, I was shocked," Richardson said. "It’s not really all about title. Despite being QB1, I have guys in the room getting me to that standard. I’m forever thankful for them. Still have to work for it and earn everything.”

Richardson said he and Steichen talked for two hours Monday, which is when Richardson said he learned the news.

"I talked about it before: I want to be great. I want to be remembered," Richardson said. "I’m just getting started. I’m going to continue to push and work for it.”

Veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, who the Colts signed during the offseason, had nothing but positive things to say Tuesday morning about the decision.

"Super excited for Anthony and the opportunity he has. He’s the franchise," Minshew said. "Grateful for Anthony and the guys in this room that make it fun every day. I think he’s going to be really special.”

Richardson also started in the team's first preseason game on Aug. 12 against the Buffalo Bills. The team lost 23-19.

All eyes were on Richardson in his first NFL game. When the final whistle blew, the debut went about as expected—some good, some bad. Overall, it was a nice foundation set by the rookie as he played the entirety of the first quarter.

Three drives throughout the first quarter were led by the rookie in his debut. The first of which, not exactly going how he perhaps would have liked to have seen. After two short completions to begin the drive, Richardson faced some pressure, double pumped, overthrew to intended receiver Isaiah McKenzie, and turned the ball over for the first time in his young career with an interception.

"We just have to be on the same page. We game-planned and knew they would bring pressure," Richardson said. "(I) just have to be on the same page as Isaiah (McKenzie), just have to find a way to manage it and make it work instead of turning the ball over."

The third drive is where Richardson and the Colts hit their stride. Richardson was five-for-nine on that drive, including a 20-yard completion to Kylen Granson, and an absolutely beautiful throw to Alec Pierce that could have been a 34-yard touchdown but was dropped.

Overall, both Richardson and Steichen were pleased with the debut.

"I thought he had great poise, I really did. Obviously, we had the early interception. That's my fault. We have to do a better job communicating there on that one. There was pressure off the edge, there was a miscommunication, and that starts with coaching. We have to be better there," Steichen said. "Other than that, I thought he was efficient and threw some good balls. He was calm in the pocket, hit Granson over the middle, threw a nice deep ball to Pierce—a lot of good there, though, a lot of good."

"It was fun just playing football again and getting back in the groove. The first drive wasn't the best with the turnover. I have to try and limit those. I have to find a way to manage it instead of trying to force it and be Superman," Richardson said. "For the first experience overall, I felt like it was pretty good."