Chiefs defeat Bills in OT; advance to AFC title game matchup with Bengals

The AFC Championship Game is scheduled for Jan. 30.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in overtime on Sunday to advance to the AFC championship and play the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game saw multiple late scores and lead changes before the Chiefs were able to secure the victory.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass late in the game to Gabriel Davis and then the Bills converted the two-point conversion, putting the Bills up 29-26.

On the ensuing drive, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a short pass to Tyreek Hill who ran it 64 yards for a touchdown with just over one minute left in the game.

With 13 seconds left, Josh Allen threw another touchdown pass to Davis, which led to a 36-33 Bills lead.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker converted a 49-yard field goal to force overtime.

Mahomes then soon connected with tight end Travis Kelce on an 8-yard touchdown pass, leading to the 42-36 win for the Chiefs.

The game was tied at 14 at halftime.

The Bengals last played the Chiefs on Jan. 2, when the Bengals won to lock up the AFC North title.