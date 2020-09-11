Cardinals lose heartbreaker at home to Dolphins 34-31

The Cardinals had a chance to tie the game with under two minutes left, but a 49-yard field goal landed short.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals fell to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Glendale 34-31, moving the Cardinals to 5-3 on the year.

A 49-yard field goal attempt from Zane Gonzalez to tie the game with under two minutes to go fell short, stunning the Cardinals sideline and the fans in the building.

The Kyler vs. Tua shootout certainly did not disappoint.

The first score of the game came on a Kyler Murray fumble that was scooped up and scored by Shaq Lawson.

Kyler Murray fumbled and the Dolphins scoop it and score it. Cardinals trail 7-0 in the first pic.twitter.com/OOUaR5rb5a — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) November 8, 2020

Murray and the Cardinals would quickly bounce back when Murray found Maxx Williams for a touchdown. It was Williams’ first catch of the season.

Maxx Williams’ first catch of the year is a touchdown! The Cardinals even it up 7-7 in the first pic.twitter.com/VvDXrgaVOK — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) November 8, 2020

Miami would drive 75 yards on the ensuing possession to go up 14-7.

A quick strike would even the game when Murray found Christian Kirk for a 56-yard touchdown. It was Kirk’s sixth touchdown of the year.

Christian Kirk’s 6th TD of the year comes on a 56-yard BOMB from Kyler Murray! 14-14 in the second pic.twitter.com/dZoYedRsCn — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) November 8, 2020

The Dolphins would answer again to take a 21-14 lead with a Tagovailoa to Preston Williams touchdown.

They would go into the half up 24-17.

In the second half, the scoring continued.

On the first drive of the second half, the Cardinals went 87 yards, tying the game on a Kyler Murray to Darrell Daniels 21-yard touchdown.

Cardinals tie the game on a great catch from Darrell Daniels. Kyler Murray has 3 pass TDs already. 24-24 in the third pic.twitter.com/sIgqBsAS6V — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) November 8, 2020

After the defense came up with a stop, Kyler and the Cardinals would drive 84 yards, ending it with a Murray rushing touchdown, his eighth in eight games this season.

Kyler Murray’s 8th rushing TD in 8 games this season...Cardinals take the lead late in the third! pic.twitter.com/utxHziDfJ8 — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) November 8, 2020

Tua would answer with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins with 11 minutes left in the game.

A long drive from the Cardinals came next. After converting on 4th down and short once, the Cardinals went for it again on 4th and 1 in Dolphins territory with just over 5 minutes to play. But, this time Miami got the stop, handing them back the ball tied at 31.

The Dolphins made a 50-yard field goal with 3:30 to go in the game to take a 34-31 lead.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals would retake the field with two timeouts left.

On the first play of the drive, Murray connected with Kirk for a 35-yard gain, already putting the Cardinals near field goal range.

The Cardinals could not convert on 4th and 1 leaving it up to a Zane Gonzalez 49-yard field goal, but his kick ended up short.

The Dolphins got the ball back with 1:53 left and the Cardinals had just two timeouts.

The Dolphins would get a first down and win the game.

Kyler Murray finished with 283 passing yards and three touchdowns. He added 106 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

While DeAndre Hopkins had just 3 catches for 30 yards, Christian Kirk had 123 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

It was Miami's first win in Arizona since 1996.