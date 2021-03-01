Bills trounce Dolphins, secure No. 2 seed in AFC playoffs

With the win, Buffalo finished 13-3 and clinched the AFC's No. 2 playoff seed.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills placed an emphatic stamp on their breakout season with a 56-26 rout of Miami in a game the Dolphins could have clinched a playoff berth with a win.

Miami’s postseason hopes now rest on whether the 1-14 Jacksonville Jaguars can upset the Indianapolis Colts later in the day. With a win or a tie, the Colts would clinch a playoff berth and eliminate Miami.

The Dolphins didn’t get results they needed to clinch their third playoff berth in 18 years, after Cleveland beat Pittsburgh and Baltimore routed Cincinnati.

With the win, the Bills finished 13-3 and clinched the AFC’s No. 2 playoff seed.