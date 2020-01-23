CLEVELAND — In case you haven't heard, Super Bowl LIV is taking place in Miami next week.

And thanks to Jarvis Landry, at least one more person will be in attendance when the Kansas City Chiefs square off with the San Francisco 49ers.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Landry revealed that he's teamed with USAA, Official NFL Salute to Service Partner and Together We Served (TWS) to gift a pair of Super Bowl tickets to a military veteran. The recipient, George Reilly, served in the United States Marine Corp from 1960-1964 as a Radio Operator and Loadmaster, in addition to serving with a variety of helicopter squadrons during the Vietnam War.

A New York Giants fan, Reilly is planning on taking his son, Sergeant George Reilly Jr., a USMC veteran with eight years of service, to the Super Bowl next week.

“With the help of USAA and Together We Served, it’s an honor to award a trip to the Super Bowl to Corporal Reilly and his son, Sergeant Reilly,” Landry said. “As a country, we are grateful to military veterans like the Reilly’s, who I am very much looking forward to meeting in Miami at the Super Bowl.”

Acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in 2018, Landry has amassed 164 receptions for 2,150 yards and 10 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Browns. In addition to earning his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection after leading Cleveland with 83 receptions for 1,174 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2019, the 27-year-old Landry was the Browns' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Last year, former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas performed a similar act when he gifted a pair of Super Bowl tickets to a retired Coast Guard CWO.

RELATED: What makes a good Super Bowl ad vs. a wasted opportunity?

RELATED: New York Giants QB Eli Manning retiring after 16 NFL seasons

RELATED: Planters just killed Mr. Peanut in a Super Bowl pregame ad

RELATED: We'll never forget these 5 Super Bowl national anthems

RELATED: Iconic Super Bowl halftime shows: Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé and more

RELATED: 5 tips for throwing a great Super Bowl party

RELATED: 5 commercials you thought were Super Bowl ads, but weren't

RELATED: 10 things to do instead of watching Super Bowl LIV

RELATED: Buffalo Wild Wings again offers free wings if Super Bowl goes to overtime