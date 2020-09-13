Allen tops 300 yards passing in Bills' 27-17 win against Jets

The quarterback led 3 consecutive first-half touchdown drives and became Buffalo’s first player to top 300 yards since Tyrod Taylor in 2016.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen led three consecutive first-half touchdown drives and the Buffalo Bills overcame their own sloppiness and injuries to two starting linebackers in a 27-17 season-opening win over the New York Jets.

John Brown had six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown and Stefon Diggs finished with eight catches for a team-leading 86 yards in his Bills debut.

Allen finished 33 of 46 for 312 yards in becoming Buffalo’s first player to top 300 yards since Tyrod Taylor in 2016.

New York's Sam Darnold finished 21 of 35 for 215 yards, with touchdown and interception.