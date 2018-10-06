FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) - Junior right hander Tommy Wilson pitched seven strong innings to lead Cal State Fullerton to a 5-2 victory over Washington on Saturday to even their best-of-three super-regional series at a game apiece.



Wilson limited the Huskies to one run and three hits and improved to 7-0 on the season. Brett Conine pitched the eighth and ninth innings to secure the victory.



The Titans (36-24) forced a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday. The Titans will advance to its 19th College World Series with a victory. Last season Fullerton lost their opening super-regional game to Long Beach State before winning the next two to reach the CWS.



UW (34-24) fell to 1-9 all-time against Fullerton and needs a win on Sunday to advance to its first CWS in school's history.



Jordon Jones (6-4) went 4 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on seven hits and took the loss.



The Titans took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Sahid Valenzuela led off with a triple to right center and scored on Jake Pavletich's RBI double down the right field line. Pavletich scored later in the inning on a fielder's choice.



Huskies DH Joe Wainhouse drilled his 18th homerun of the season over the left center field wall to lead off the fourth to cut the lead to 2-1. He blasted his second homer of the game to lead off the bottom of the ninth. Wainhouse has hit 13 HRs in his last 16 games.



Fullerton upped its lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning after three consecutive hits to lead off the inning. Jarius Richards and Brett Borgogno highlighted the rally with a RBI triple and single, respectively.



Hank LoForte's two-out RBI triple increased Fullerton's lead to 5-1 in the seventh.



The Huskies had their four-game win streak snapped. The Titans have won 9 of 11.



Joe DeMers came on in the ninth inning to preserve Friday's win and is expected to start on Sunday for Washington.



LaForte extended his hitting streak to 21 games with a seventh-inning triple and has reached base in 44 consecutive games.



After Nick Kahle, Levi Jordan and AJ Graffanino combined to go 9 for 12 with five runs scored and four RBIs in Friday's 8-5 victory, the trio went 1 for 10 with no RBIs on Saturday.

