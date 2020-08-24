UofL: Seating for Cardinal Stadium games will be at 30% capacity

School leaders say they're collaborating with the Governor’s office and others to create a safe, flexible ticketing and operation plan for fans at a reduced stadium

The University of Louisville (UofL) released on Monday its seating plans for home games at Cardinal Stadium this fall with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

To allow all season ticket holders the opportunity to attend games with the limited capacity, UofL says they will be reaching out to all fans with information reflecting their individual status and options.

UofL put the plan in place since their conference the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) is moving forward with plans to play football. As announced in July, it's a 10-game conference schedule with one non-conference opponent allowed.

School leaders say they're collaborating with the Governor’s office and others to create a safe, flexible ticketing and operation plan for fans. The stadium will have a capacity of about 30 percent capacity which allows seating to be appropriately distanced.

With the football season set to kick off on September 12 against Western Kentucky, UofL wanted to get the process for fan seating with season ticket holders announced.

UofL says it anticipates allowing up to 18,000 fans per game within 60,800-seat Cardinal Stadium. The school says the plan is subject to change with the fluidity of the landscape.

Safety measures will be in place, they include:

Temperature checks at the entrances

Face coverings requirements

Physical distancing within the stadium as well as parking lots for tailgating and restrictions in some stadium areas among the plans.

All ticketing for the season will be digital. See a full list of stadium safety measures specific to 2020 here.

Season ticket holders will be given the opportunity to select their seat location from physically distanced sets of seats in priority point order. Priority points are awarded each year for season ticket holder longevity and donations to the Cardinal Athletic Fund.

Ticketing information may be viewed online.