University of Louisville taps DHR Global to help with coaching search

DHR Global will help in the university's quest to fill the head coaching job after they parted ways with former Coach Chris Mack two weeks ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two weeks after the University of Louisville parted ways with Chris Mack, the search is heating up to find the next men’s basketball coach.

The University of Louisville has hired search firm DHR Global to aid in their search.

Interim athletic director Josh Heird said identifying the right coach has been his focus.

“With the assistance of DHR, which has extensive experience in the athletics search space, we will conduct a comprehensive, inclusive and expeditious search for the next head coach to lead our storied program."

The Cardinals are currently being led by interim Coach Mike Pegues.