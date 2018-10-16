LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – University of Louisville tight end Kemari Averett has been released from jail after he was accused of putting a gun to his girlfriend's head while threatening to kill her.

Averett was arrested on Oct. 16 and was charged with wanton endangerment and assault in the 4th degree. He was released on home incarceration.

Averett was immediately suspended from the University of Louisville football program and the university is investigating the incident as well.

“Kemari Averett has been suspended immediately from all football activities per further investigation,” head coach Bobby Petrino said. “…We work hard every day to develop a culture of accountability that everyone in our program must live up to. Any conduct that does not meet these expectations will not be tolerated within the Louisville football program.” Averett, a sophomore at UofL and an Atlanta, Ga. native, will not be involved in team activities during his suspension.

Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said they have high expectations for student-athletes and inappropriate behavior is not tolerated.

“I fully support Coach Petrino in his decision to immediately suspend Kemari Averett, per further investigation,” Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said. “We have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and inappropriate conduct will absolutely not be tolerated. “

Averett is being held on a $10,000 bond at Louisville Metro Corrections Department.

He ranks seventh on the team with eight receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

