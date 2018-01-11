LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – UofL's quarterback Jordan Travis has left the program, according to Head Coach Bobby Petrino.

Travis, a freshman, played in three games and completed four of 14 passes. and one touchdown.

Petrino released a statement on Travis' departure:

"Jordan Travis approached me Tuesday about transferring, and we had a productive discussion about his future, he talked about the possibility of getting closer to home and his family, and we agreed that it might be a better situation for him personally. Jordan is a terrific young man and I wish him nothing but the best in his collegiate career."

