(LBF) -- A new Cardinal Stadium logo is making the rounds on social media to mixed reviews.

The new logo prominently features the University of Louisville Cardinals mascot and the name with a stadium outline in the background.

Kenny Klein, sports information director for University of Louisville Athletics, said the image was designed internally and has been used on printed materials from the athletics department, including a stadium diagram on the football game day guide. That guide is sent to season ticket holders as part of their ticket mailings, Klein told me by email.

Klein said there are no plans for now to turn the logo into signage or display it at Cardinal Stadium, and he said no other logo designs are under development.

