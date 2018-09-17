LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – University of Louisville officials unveiled a new on-campus broadcast center that will air live programming for the ACC Network.

The $8 million project will allow crews to create live programming from one central location.

The crew will also create videos seen on boards during football, basketball and other sporting events.

Athletic Director Vince Tyra says the facility will also serve a bigger purpose for the university.

“This is going to be utilized for recruiting. As you go through it, you'll see a set, you'll see a number of things going on. Kids these days, the pizazz of coming through this facility and be able to see themselves on a TV, on a TV monitor and how their events are going to be broadcast, it's pretty cool,” he said.

Until the ACC Network launches, the facility will be used to create programming for ESPN networks.

It will be staffed by four full-time employees and nearly 100 freelance and student workers throughout the year.

