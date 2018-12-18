LOUISVILLE, Ky — According to a University of Louisville spokesperson, Coach Todd Sharp has been relieved of his duties as the coach for the Ladybirds dance team. No details have been released at this time as to what led to his removal.

The Ladybirds are a 17-time national championship group. Sharp attributed much of his success under Tom Jurich who he says was a leading advocate for Title XI and women sports at UofL.

