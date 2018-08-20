LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – UofL tight ends coach Chris Klenakis was placed on administrative leave of absence on Sunday, Aug. 19.

UofL said this move was made after Klenakis was charged with driving under the influence.

The following is a statement from UofL’s Bobby Petrino:

“Coach Klenakis approached me this morning and informed me of the situation that occurred over the weekend. I informed our administration and Coach Klenakis was placed on an administrative leave of absence effective immediately. There are high standards in our program for our coaching staff and we must adhere to those standards on a daily basis.”

© 2018 WHAS-TV